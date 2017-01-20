מסתבר שבנאום הבכורה שלו כנשיא, טראמפ נשמע כמו אחד הנבלים מסרטי באטמן 

The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you."

ולשם השוואה הינה נאומו של ביין במלואו:





We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed!