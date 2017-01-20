שימושיצ'אט מזג האוויר אסטרולוגיה אינדקס מיני נענע10 מפות
מסתבר שבנאום הבכורה שלו כנשיא, טראמפ נשמע כמו אחד הנבלים מסרטי באטמן
קשה להמציא את זה אבל נראה שהנשיא הנכנס של ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ ציטט בנאום הבכורה שלו לאומה האמריקאית את אחד מגדולי הנבלים של באטמן. צפו ברגע המביך במיוחד
January 20, 2017
בטקס המוני בגבעת הקפיטול הושבע הערב דונלד טראמפ לנשיא, בנאום שנשא לאומה הוא חזר על סיסמאות הבחירות שלו וגם, באופן מפתיע, בחר לצטט את אחד הנבלים הגדולים של באטמן. אז במה מדובר?
ובכן, ראשון הבחין בעניין כתב בשם Tim Burke. הוא צפה בנאום הדרמטי כמו כולם, ובין שלל הקלישאות הבין שמשהו נשמע לו מוכר, זה לא היה עד שטארמפ ממש ציטט את הנאום של ביין מילה במילה כשהוא הבין שהנשיא הנכנס נשא נאום לאומה האמריקאית שנגנב בחלקו מנאום שנשא נבל מסדרת סרטי באטמן!
הנאום המדובר נלקח מהסרט השלישי בטרילוגיית סרטי באטמן של הבמאי כריסטופר נולן ובו באטמן מתמודד מול נבל אכזר בשם ביין. דמותו של ביין בסרט מצליחה בשלב מסויים לנצח את הגיבור ואף לשבור את גבו, ובכך לשלוח אותו לגמלאות - ולהצניח את עירו של העטלף, גות'אם, לאבדון מוחלט תחת שלטונו האכזר והאנרכיסטי - מריחים את האירוניה כאן?
מעבר לסרטון הוידאו מעלה, הנה שני הנאומים, זה של טראמפ וזה של ביין. הדגשנו לכם את הקטעים שנושאים בינהם דמיון קרוב מדי.
הנאום של טראמפ:
Today's ceremony, however has very special meaning. Because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you... the people
For too long a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed.
The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you."
ולשם השוואה הינה נאומו של ביין במלואו:
We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed!
Step forward those who would serve. For and army will be raised. The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests, and cast out into the cold world that we know and Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city... it will endure. Gotham will survive! "endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed.